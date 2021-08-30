Stocks

Western Digital (WDC)-Kioxia Potential Deal Could Hit Roadblock

Western Digital's (WDC) potential acquisition of Kioxia could face several political and regulatory roadblocks, per sources.
Next Article
Western Digital (WDC)-Kioxia Potential Deal Could Hit Roadblock
Image credit: - Zacks

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
4 min read
This story originally appeared on Zacks

Western Digital WDC is reportedly holding discussions with Japan-based Kioxia Holdings for a potential merger. The new deal could run into political and regulatory hurdles, noted a Bloomberg report.

Last week, The Wall Street Journal reported that Western Digital was eyeing Kioxia in a deal worth more than $20 billion. There has been no official word on the matter so far from the companies involved.

Citing sources familiar with the matter, WSJ added that the deal could be announced as early as mid-September. The combined company will likely be run by Western Digital’s CEO David Goeckeler. The deal could also fall flat and Kioxia could go ahead with its proposed plans of floating initial public offering (IPO), noted the report.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Kioxia is one of the prominent global suppliers of flash memory and solid state drives (SSDs).

 

Likely Impediments

Bloomberg noted that the deal could be shunned by the Japanese government. The Japanese government is looking to pump billions of dollars into its domestic semiconductor industry amid a surge in global demand for chips.

Western Digital’s acquisition of Kioxia — one of the most valued Japan-based semiconductor companies — will not go down well with the Japanese government, according to sources cited by Bloomberg.

Amid strained U.S-China relations, Chinese regulatory authorities are likely to oppose a U.S acquisition of Kioxia.

Kioxia is looking to float an IPO and it is likely that the company’s senior management would like to go ahead with the plan as soon as next month, per Bloomberg.

For Western Digital, the deal is a bit challenging as well. The proposed value of the Kioxia deal is higher than the company’s market capitalization of approximately $19.3 billion as of Aug 27, 2021.

At the end of the last reported quarter, the company’s long-term debt (including current portion) stood at $8.725 billion, while cash and cash equivalents were $3.37 billion.

What the Kioxia Deal Means for Western Digital

The acquisition of Kioxia will provide Western Digital a competitive edge in the NAND flash memory market, which is dominated by the likes of Samsung, SK hynix and Micron. Kioxia and Western Digital currently work together for flash NAND memory production.

According to Mordor Intelligence report, the NAND flash memory market is expected to witness a CAGR of 11.3% between 2021 and 2026 and reach $85.36 billion. The market is being driven by rebounding smartphone market. 

Pandemic-induced work from home and online learning is driving demand for laptops and PCs which is another factor driving the NAND market along with spurt in video gaming activity, globally. 

NAND flash memory improves web browsing experience as well as aids in faster loading of games and other apps. Higher need for storage capacity in smartphones is driving demand for NAND flash memory. The accelerated deployment of 5G technology is also expected to boost demand for 5G smartphones, which will fuel demand for NAND memory, added the report.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

At present, Western Digital carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector are Avnet AVT, Paycom Software PAYC and Silicon Motion Technology SIMO. All the three stocks sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.

Long-term earnings growth rate of Avnet, Paycom and Silicon Motion is pegged at 25.4%, 25% and 8%, respectively.


Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $2.4 trillion by 2028 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Recommendations from previous editions of this report have produced gains of +205%, +258% and +477%. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
 
Avnet, Inc. (AVT): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
Western Digital Corporation (WDC): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
Paycom Software, Inc. (PAYC): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
 
Zacks Investment Research

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered if an employee gets injured at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Get What You Need to Succeed From The Entrepreneur Store
Whether you want to learn something new, be more productive, or make more money, the Entrepreneur Store has something for everyone:
  • Software
  • Gadgets
  • Online Courses
  • Travel Essentials
  • Housewares
  • Fitness & Health Devices
  • And More
Shop Now
Related Books
The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Stocks

Best Stocks To Invest In Right Now? 5 Leisure Stocks In Focus

Stocks

Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks To Buy Now? 4 To Watch

Stocks

3 Upgraded Stocks to Buy With the Market Approaching New Highs