Here's Why You Should Add Chemours (CC) Stock to Your Portfolio

August 30, 2021 4 min read

This story originally appeared on Zacks



The Chemours Company’s CC shares have shot up roughly 45% over the past six months. It is benefiting from higher demand for Opteon in mobile applications, strong execution and cost-cutting measures.



We are positive on the company’s prospects and believe that the time is right for you to add the stock to the portfolio as it looks promising and is poised to carry the momentum ahead.



Chemours currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and a VGM Score of A. Our research shows that stocks with a VGM Score of A or B, combined with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2, offer the best investment opportunities for investors.



Let's see what makes this chemical maker an attractive investment option at the moment.

An Outperformer

Shares of Chemours have rallied 68.1% over a year compared with the 31.9% rise of its industry. It has also outperformed the S&P 500’s 27.4% rise over the same period.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Estimates Going Up

Over the past two months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Chemours for the current year has increased around 17.9%. The consensus estimate for 2022 has also been revised 7.3% upward over the same time frame. The favorable estimate revisions instill investor confidence in the stock.

Positive Earnings Surprise History

Chemours has outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. In this time frame, it has delivered an earnings surprise of 38.9%, on average.

Attractive Valuation

Valuation looks attractive as Chemours’ shares are currently trading at a level that is lower than the industry average, suggesting that the stock still has upside potential.



Going by the EV/EBITDA (Enterprise Value/ Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization) multiple, which is often used to value chemical stocks, Chemours is currently trading at trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA multiple of 8.98, cheaper compared with the industry average of 10.67.

Superior Return on Equity (ROE)

ROE is a measure of a company’s efficiency in utilizing shareholder’s funds. ROE for the trailing 12-months for Chemours is 61.3%, above the industry’s level of 17.7%.

Growth Drivers in Place

Chemours is benefiting from a rebound in demand from the coronavirus-led downturn, strong execution and its cost-reduction actions. The company is seeing demand revival across all markets and regions on the global macroeconomic recovery.

The company is witnessing increasing adoption of the Opteon platform. Demand for Opteon remains strong in mobile and stationary applications. Chemours remains committed toward driving Opteon adoption. It is ramping up production at the new low-cost Opteon Corpus Christi facility.



Chemours should also gain from its efforts to reduce costs. It is undertaking actions to cut costs by reducing overhead, discretionary spend and capital expenditures. The company’s cost-reduction program along with its productivity and operational improvement actions across its businesses are expected to support margins in 2021.

Stocks to Consider

Other top-ranked stocks worth considering in the basic materials space include ArcelorMittal MT, Olympic Steel, Inc. ZEUS and Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. SCHN, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



ArcelorMittal has an expected earnings growth rate of 1,731.2% for the current year. The company’s shares have shot up around 176% in the past year.



Olympic Steel has a projected earnings growth rate of 2,362.2% for the current year. The company’s shares have surged around 155% in a year.



Schnitzer Steel has an expected earnings growth rate of 1,253.5% for the current fiscal year. The stock has also surged around 146% over a year.

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $2.4 trillion by 2028 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Recommendations from previous editions of this report have produced gains of +205%, +258% and +477%. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



ArcelorMittal (MT): Free Stock Analysis Report



Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (SCHN): Free Stock Analysis Report



Olympic Steel, Inc. (ZEUS): Free Stock Analysis Report



The Chemours Company (CC): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research