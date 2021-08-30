Is Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

August 30, 2021 3 min read

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company value investors might notice is Toyota Motor Corporation (TM). TM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 9.10, while its industry has an average P/E of 10.96. Over the last 12 months, TM's Forward P/E has been as high as 13.59 and as low as 8.75, with a median of 10.67.

TM is also sporting a PEG ratio of 0.60. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. TM's industry has an average PEG of 0.63 right now. Within the past year, TM's PEG has been as high as 4.05 and as low as 0.58, with a median of 1.13.

Finally, we should also recognize that TM has a P/CF ratio of 5.51. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. TM's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 6.55. Over the past year, TM's P/CF has been as high as 7.70 and as low as 5.29, with a median of 6.60.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Toyota Motor Corporation's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, TM looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

