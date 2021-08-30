Are Investors Undervaluing Conn's (CONN) Right Now?

August 30, 2021 3 min read

This story originally appeared on Zacks



Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

Conn's (CONN) is a stock many investors are watching right now. CONN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 8.87, which compares to its industry's average of 20.47. CONN's Forward P/E has been as high as 214.48 and as low as -72.79, with a median of 12.28, all within the past year.

Finally, investors should note that CONN has a P/CF ratio of 3.89. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. CONN's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 11.69. Within the past 12 months, CONN's P/CF has been as high as 9.02 and as low as 3.19, with a median of 5.53.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Conn's is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, CONN sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $2.4 trillion by 2028 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Recommendations from previous editions of this report have produced gains of +205%, +258% and +477%. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Conns, Inc. (CONN): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research