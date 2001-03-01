Hey, Thanks!

What have you done for your clients lately?
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the March 2001 issue of HomeOfficeMag.com. Subscribe »

Like most entrepreneurs, Floyd Shilanski spends much of his time asking his clients for money. Not outright, of course-but the nature of being a business owner requires that you earn a profit from your clients in exchange for providing a product or service.

"We spend all year asking folks to invest with us," explains Shilanski, owner of Shilanski & Associates Inc., an Anchorage, Alaska, financial planning firm. "Many years ago, I became frustrated with companies always asking for money but not doing anything to say thanks."

That's why Shilanski makes it a point to show his appreciation for his clients. His way of saying thanks is to plan motivational speaking events, because, he says, "it's my wish to have our clients think of us as life coaches."

LearnMore
Building Customer Relationships

However you choose to thank your clients for their business, keep in mind that the idea is to build high-trust relationships with your best clients. "The whole objective is to do more business in less time," notes Anne Bachrach, president of A.M. Enterprises, a San Diego entrepreneurial coaching firm. "It's a lot easier to keep [existing] clients than to go out and spend money on new ones."

Here are some tips to help you plan an event appropriate to your business (and your budget):

Realize the true cost of an event. Spend money on existing clients instead of trying to recruit new ones.

Poll your clients about what they'd like to do. Bachrach says most clients prefer fun, personalized events over the same old dinner party or keynote speaker, but it helps to get a consensus about their idea of a good time.

Make your invitations personal. Bachrach says one entrepreneur she worked with took his clients to the opera and sent opera glasses as their invitation-and he got almost 100 percent attendance.

By showing your existing clients you care, you're ultimately attracting new business through their word-of-mouth. It may cost a little, but aren't your top clients worth it?

Resource Guide

For inspiration and help in planning client appreciation events, try these resources:
Party411
Evite.com
SignMeUp
Event Planning: The Ultimate Guide to Successful Meetings, Corporate Events, Fundraising Galas, Conferences, Conventions Incentives and Other Special Events by Judy Allen
Gala!: The Special Event Planner for Professionals and Volunteers by Patti Coons

More from Entrepreneur

Elizabeth's expertise can help you scale your business, build a personal brand and focus on being a value-driven CEO.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market