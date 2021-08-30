KNX vs. ODFL: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

August 30, 2021 3 min read

Investors looking for stocks in the Transportation - Truck sector might want to consider either Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings (KNX) or Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.

Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.

Right now, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings is sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Old Dominion Freight Line has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). Investors should feel comfortable knowing that KNX likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than ODFL has recently. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.

Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.

KNX currently has a forward P/E ratio of 13.06, while ODFL has a forward P/E of 34.26. We also note that KNX has a PEG ratio of 0.87. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. ODFL currently has a PEG ratio of 1.51.

Another notable valuation metric for KNX is its P/B ratio of 1.41. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, ODFL has a P/B of 9.88.

These metrics, and several others, help KNX earn a Value grade of B, while ODFL has been given a Value grade of D.

KNX stands above ODFL thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that KNX is the superior value option right now.

