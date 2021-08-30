Surging Earnings Estimates Signal Upside for Ovintiv (OVV) Stock

August 30, 2021 3 min read

This story originally appeared on Zacks



Ovintiv (OVV) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving.

The rising trend in estimate revisions, which is a result of growing analyst optimism on the earnings prospects of this energy company, should get reflected in its stock price. After all, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements. This insight is at the core of our stock rating tool -- the Zacks Rank.

The five-grade Zacks Rank system, which ranges from a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive externally-audited track record of outperformance, with Zacks #1 Ranked stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 2008.

Consensus earnings estimates for the next quarter and full year have moved considerably higher for Ovintiv, as there has been strong agreement among the covering analysts in raising estimates.

Current-Quarter Estimate Revisions

The company is expected to earn $1.30 per share for the current quarter, which represents a year-over-year change of +4433.33%.

Over the last 30 days, one estimate has moved higher for Ovintiv while one has gone lower. As a result, the Zacks Consensus Estimate has increased 6.5%.

Current-Year Estimate Revisions

The company is expected to earn $4.88 per share for the full year, which represents a change of +1294.29% from the prior-year number.

The revisions trend for the current year also appears quite promising for Ovintiv, with one estimate moving higher over the past month compared to two negative revisions. The consensus estimate has also received a boost over this time frame, increasing 5.34%.

Favorable Zacks Rank

The promising estimate revisions have helped Ovintiv earn a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The Zacks Rank is a tried-and-tested rating tool that helps investors effectively harness the power of earnings estimate revisions and make the right investment decision. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Our research shows that stocks with Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and 2 (Buy) significantly outperform the S&P 500.

Bottom Line

While strong estimate revisions for Ovintiv have attracted decent investments and pushed the stock 5.9% higher over the past four weeks, further upside may still be left in the stock. So, you may consider adding it to your portfolio right away.

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $2.4 trillion by 2028 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Recommendations from previous editions of this report have produced gains of +205%, +258% and +477%. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Ovintiv Inc. (OVV): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research