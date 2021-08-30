C3.ai (AI) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

August 30, 2021 4 min read

C3.ai AI is set to report first-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Sep 1.



For the quarter, C3.ai expects revenues between $50 million and $52 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues currently stands at $51 million.



For the quarter, the consensus mark for loss has remained steady at 32 cents per share over the past 30 days.



Markedly, on Dec 11, 2020, C3.ai completed its initial public offering.

Q4 at a Glance

C3.ai reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted loss of 24 cents per share, which was narrower than the adjusted loss of 82 cents per share reported in the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for loss was pegged at 29 cents per share.



Revenues of $52.3 million beat the consensus mark by 3.5% and increased 25.6% year over year, driven by rapid adoption of its model-driven AI architecture and services.



C3.ai’s subscription revenues (82.5% of revenues) increased 17.3% year over year to $43.1 million.



Let’s see how things have shaped up for C3.ai for the upcoming announcement:

Factors to Consider

C3.ai’s fiscal first-quarter results are expected to reflect strong demand for its Enterprise AI software, driven by accelerated digital modernization across major industries in response to changes in the economic environment.



C3.ai’s cloud-native software offerings allow the company to manage, update and monitor the software regardless of whether it is deployed in the public cloud environment, in customer’s self-managed private or public cloud environments, or in a hybrid environment.



C3.ai is benefiting from an increasing adoption of its services including C3 AI Suite, C3 AI Ex Machina and C3 AI CRM.



The company continues to accelerate customer momentum and has expanded its enterprise AI footprint in Defense and Intelligence, Financial Services, Manufacturing, Oil & Gas, Utilities, and Energy Sustainability, with new enterprise production deployments at the United States Air Force, Koch Industries, MEG Energy, Duke Energy. ENGIE.C3.ai’s expanding partner base is noteworthy.



Large financial institutions like Bank of America BAC and Standard Chartered Bank have successfully deployed the company’s AI solution set within their respective organizations.



Shell signed a five-year renewal agreement with C3.ai to accelerate the deployment of enterprise AI and ML applications across its operations. The agreement adds validity to its Open AI Energy Initiative launched earlier this year to bring AI solutions to the energy industry, powered by the BHC3 AI Suite and Microsoft MSFT Azure.

Q1 Highlights

During the to-be-reported quarter, C3.ai announced a partnership with data cloud company Snowflake SNOW. The partnership aims to integrate the latter’s unique architecture that enables customers to run their data platforms seamlessly across multiple clouds and regions at scale with C3.ai’s robust enterprise AI development suite and its family of industry-specific enterprise AI applications, and deliver next-generation Enterprise AI Applications at scale.



This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) also announced a partnership with NCS, a technology services provider, to deliver enterprise AI solutions to clients in Southeast Asia (SEA) and Australia/New Zealand (ANZ). This partnership marks C3.ai’s first foray into the telecommunications industry. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

