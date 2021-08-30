6 Brokerage Stocks Making the Most of the Rising Demand for Insurance

August 30, 2021 2 min read

This story originally appeared on Zacks



Better pricing, prudent underwriting, rising demand for insurance products and global expansion have been driving revenues of Zacks Insurance Brokerage industry players. Fast-paced consolidations in this traditionally fragmented industry are expected to benefit Marsh & McLennan Companies MMC, Aon plc AON, Arthur J. Gallagher AJG, Willis Tower Watson WLTW, Brown & Brown BRO, and Erie Indemnity ERIE.

Increasing adoption of technology and higher spending on technology will help in faster claims processing, thus improving operational performance and increaseing efficiency. This in turn ensure smooth functioning of the industry, though such huge investments increase operating costs.



Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $2.4 trillion by 2028 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Recommendations from previous editions of this report have produced gains of +205%, +258% and +477%. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC): Free Stock Analysis Report



Aon plc (AON): Free Stock Analysis Report



Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG): Free Stock Analysis Report



Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO): Free Stock Analysis Report



Erie Indemnity Company (ERIE): Free Stock Analysis Report



Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WLTW): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research