WhatsApp

WhatsApp renews voice messages, these are the new features

The messaging app is testing other options for voice memos.
Next Article
WhatsApp renews voice messages, these are the new features
Image credit: Mika Baumeister, Unsplash

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

It has happened to all of us that no, we like our tone of voice, that you get a cock, an unexpected background noise or simply the recording is not as you expected. Well, the instant message platform has done about it, WhatsApp renews voice messages, now it will allow you to listen to it before sending it.

The new WhatsApp recorder will let you stop the recording and listen to it with complete peace of mind before sending it. Also, it will display the wave chart just like it already does on Instagram and Facebook Messenger. In this way you can advance the playback to the moment you choose, without having to hear it from the beginning.

Do you remember when the voice memos started? Initially you had to hold your finger on the microphone icon to be able to record. Then came the famous padlock that when you slide it upwards, it blocks the recording to continue talking without being cut off. Well, now with a swipe up with the padlock you will deploy new functions.

According to Engadget , when the new functions are deployed, the entire recording interface of the app changes and shows the sound waves and three buttons: trash can to delete, send and stop.

This version is already present in the beta versions of WhatsApp for iOS and Android, according to WaBetaInfo , so it is expected soon to be available for the official version, that is, for everyone.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors are here to help you throughout the entire process of building your franchise organization!
  1. Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Choose one of our programs that matches your needs, budget, and timeline
  3. Launch your new franchise organization
Learn More
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered if an employee gets injured at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Try a risk-free trial of Entrepreneur’s BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan for 60 days:
  • Get step-by-step guidance for writing your plan
  • Gain inspiration from 500+ sample plans
  • Utilize business and legal templates
  • And much more
Start My Plan
Related Books
Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

WhatsApp

WhatsApp's Upcoming Features Include Multiple-Device Use, With More Additions on the Way

WhatsApp

WhatsApp Business Adds New Features

WhatsApp

Do you want to increase your sales? Join the 'WhatsApp Fridays' for free