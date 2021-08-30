WhatsApp renews voice messages, these are the new features

August 30, 2021 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

It has happened to all of us that no, we like our tone of voice, that you get a cock, an unexpected background noise or simply the recording is not as you expected. Well, the instant message platform has done about it, WhatsApp renews voice messages, now it will allow you to listen to it before sending it.

The new WhatsApp recorder will let you stop the recording and listen to it with complete peace of mind before sending it. Also, it will display the wave chart just like it already does on Instagram and Facebook Messenger. In this way you can advance the playback to the moment you choose, without having to hear it from the beginning.

Do you remember when the voice memos started? Initially you had to hold your finger on the microphone icon to be able to record. Then came the famous padlock that when you slide it upwards, it blocks the recording to continue talking without being cut off. Well, now with a swipe up with the padlock you will deploy new functions.

WhatsApp has also released new sounds while recording voice messages! https://t.co/TFsnbB5Lp0 - WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) August 25, 2021

According to Engadget , when the new functions are deployed, the entire recording interface of the app changes and shows the sound waves and three buttons: trash can to delete, send and stop.

This version is already present in the beta versions of WhatsApp for iOS and Android, according to WaBetaInfo , so it is expected soon to be available for the official version, that is, for everyone.