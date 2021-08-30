Logitech (LOGI) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

August 30, 2021 3 min read

This story originally appeared on Zacks



Logitech (LOGI) closed the most recent trading day at $105.89, moving +1.16% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.43% gain on the day.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of keyboards, webcams and other computer accessories had lost 4.01% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.49% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.56% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from LOGI as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect LOGI to post earnings of $1.20 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 35.83%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.33 billion, up 6.02% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.67 per share and revenue of $5.38 billion, which would represent changes of -27.26% and +2.47%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for LOGI. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. LOGI currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, LOGI is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 22.43. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.01.

The Computer - Peripheral Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 244, which puts it in the bottom 4% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $2.4 trillion by 2028 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Recommendations from previous editions of this report have produced gains of +205%, +258% and +477%. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Logitech International S.A. (LOGI): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.