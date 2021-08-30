At Home Group (HOME) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

August 30, 2021 3 min read

This story originally appeared on Zacks



At Home Group (HOME) closed the most recent trading day at $36.99, moving -0.01% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.43% gain on the day.

Coming into today, shares of the home decor retailer had 0% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 2.76%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.56%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from HOME as it approaches its next earnings report date.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for HOME. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. HOME is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note HOME's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 23.71. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.09, which means HOME is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that HOME currently has a PEG ratio of 0.64. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Home Furnishings was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.61 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Home Furnishings industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 61, which puts it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $2.4 trillion by 2028 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Recommendations from previous editions of this report have produced gains of +205%, +258% and +477%. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



At Home Group Inc. (HOME): Get Free Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.