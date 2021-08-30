Stocks

Kroger (KR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Kroger (KR) closed at $46.20 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.56% move from the prior day.
Kroger (KR) closed the most recent trading day at $46.20, moving +1.56% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.43%.

Coming into today, shares of the supermarket chain had gained 11.77% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 2.76%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.56%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from KR as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be September 10, 2021. On that day, KR is projected to report earnings of $0.65 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 10.96%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $30.41 billion, down 0.25% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.08 per share and revenue of $132.24 billion, which would represent changes of -11.24% and -0.2%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for KR should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. KR currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note KR's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 14.77. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.77, which means KR is trading at a no noticeable deviation to the group.

It is also worth noting that KR currently has a PEG ratio of 1.75. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Supermarkets was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.26 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Supermarkets industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 109, which puts it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow KR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.


