BlackRock (BLK) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

August 30, 2021 3 min read

BlackRock (BLK) closed the most recent trading day at $948.08, moving -0.72% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.43% gain on the day.

Coming into today, shares of the investment firm had gained 10.12% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 4.31%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.56%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from BLK as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $9.87, up 7.05% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.98 billion, up 14.03% from the prior-year quarter.

BLK's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $38.18 per share and revenue of $19.38 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +12.89% and +19.58%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for BLK. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.36% higher. BLK is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, BLK currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 25.01. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.2, which means BLK is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that BLK currently has a PEG ratio of 2.5. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Financial - Investment Management industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.05 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial - Investment Management industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, which puts it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

