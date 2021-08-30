Accenture (ACN) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

August 30, 2021 3 min read

This story originally appeared on Zacks



Accenture (ACN) closed the most recent trading day at $337, moving +0.4% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.43%.

Heading into today, shares of the consulting company had gained 5.66% over the past month, outpacing the Business Services sector's loss of 0.41% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.56% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from ACN as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be September 23, 2021. On that day, ACN is projected to report earnings of $2.19 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 28.82%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $13.48 billion, up 24.42% from the prior-year quarter.

ACN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $8.79 per share and revenue of $50.58 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +17.83% and +14.1%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for ACN. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. ACN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note ACN's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 38.18. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.16.

We can also see that ACN currently has a PEG ratio of 3.82. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Consulting Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.48 at yesterday's closing price.

The Consulting Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 24, which puts it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $2.4 trillion by 2028 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Recommendations from previous editions of this report have produced gains of +205%, +258% and +477%. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Accenture PLC (ACN): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research