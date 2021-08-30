Thor Industries (THO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

August 30, 2021 3 min read

This story originally appeared on Zacks



Thor Industries (THO) closed at $116.12 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.33% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.43% gain on the day.

Coming into today, shares of the recreational vehicle maker had lost 1.57% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector gained 5.4%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.56%.

THO will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.85, up 33.18% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.27 billion, up 40.87% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for THO. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.34% lower. THO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, THO is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.43. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.43.

The Building Products - Mobile Homes and RV Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 9, which puts it in the top 4% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $2.4 trillion by 2028 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Recommendations from previous editions of this report have produced gains of +205%, +258% and +477%. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Thor Industries, Inc. (THO): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.