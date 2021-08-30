FedEx (FDX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

August 30, 2021 3 min read

This story originally appeared on Zacks



In the latest trading session, FedEx (FDX) closed at $265.54, marking a -0.88% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.43% gain on the day.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the package delivery company had lost 4.3% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's gain of 1.98% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.56% in that time.

FDX will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be September 21, 2021. In that report, analysts expect FDX to post earnings of $4.98 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 2.26%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $21.56 billion, up 11.61% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $21.26 per share and revenue of $89.39 billion. These totals would mark changes of +17.01% and +6.46%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for FDX. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.09% lower. FDX is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, FDX is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 12.6. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.59.

Also, we should mention that FDX has a PEG ratio of 1.05. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.49 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $2.4 trillion by 2028 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Recommendations from previous editions of this report have produced gains of +205%, +258% and +477%. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



FedEx Corporation (FDX): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.