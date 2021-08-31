Stocks

Bull Of The Day: Stride (LRN)

This education company has some great growth and estimates keep moving higher.
Next Article
Bull Of The Day: Stride (LRN)
Image credit: - Zacks

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
3 min read
This story originally appeared on Zacks

Stride (LRN) is a Zacks  Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and sports a Zacks Style Score of A for Value and B for Growth.  This is a career learning business that is more than just schooling, it also has a job placement arm as it helps customers throughout the career lifecycle.  Let’s take a deeper look at this stock in this Bull of the Day article.

Description

Stride Inc. is a premier provider of K-12 education for students, schools and districts, including career learning services through middle and high school curriculum. For adult learners, the company delivers professional skills training in healthcare and technology, as well as staffing and talent development. Stride Inc., formerly known as K12 Inc., is based in Herndon, United States.

Earnings History

When I look at a stock, the first thing I do is look to see if the company is beating the number.  This tells me right away where the market’s expectations have been for the company and how management has communicated to the market.  A stock that consistently beats has management communicating expectations to Wall Street that can be achieved.  That is what you want to see.

For LRN, I see a great history of beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate.  There are four beats over the last four quarters. 

The average positive earnings surprise over the last fours quarters works out to be 69%, which means that they are posting results that are above expectations. 

Earnings Estimates Revisions

The Zacks Rank tells us which stocks are seeing earnings estimates move higher.  For LRN, I see estimates moving higher.

Over the last 60 days, I see a few increases.

This quarter has moved from $0.12 to $0.22.

Next quarter has moved from $0.56 to $0.69.

The full-year number has increased from $1.43 to $2.02 over the last 60 days.

Next year is at $1.72 and that is up from $2.26 over the same time horizon.

Positive movement in earnings estimates like that is why this stock is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation

The valuation for LRN is very reasonable.  I see an 16x forward earnings multiple and sales growth in the most recent quarter coming in just over 47%.  The price to book multiple of 1.7x is a little above the industry average.  Price to sales comes in at 0.9x and I would want to see multiple at or above 1x as it would say that the market values each dollar of revenue. 

Chart

 

Stride, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Stride, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Stride, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Stride, Inc. Quote


Bitcoin, Like the Internet Itself, Could Change Everything

Blockchain and cryptocurrency has sparked one of the most exciting discussion topics of a generation. Some call it the “Internet of Money” and predict it could change the way money works forever. If true, it could do to banks what Netflix did to Blockbuster and Amazon did to Sears. Experts agree we’re still in the early stages of this technology, and as it grows, it will create several investing opportunities.

Zacks’ has just revealed 3 companies that can help investors capitalize on the explosive profit potential of Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies with significantly less volatility than buying them directly. 

See 3 crypto-related stocks now >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
 
Stride, Inc. (LRN): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
 
Zacks Investment Research

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Take Our Quick Quiz
Discover the franchise that’s right for you by answering some quick questions about
  • Which industry you’re interested in
  • Why you want to buy a franchise
  • What your financial needs are
  • Where you’re located
  • And more
Find Your Franchise Match
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Try a risk-free trial of Entrepreneur’s BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan for 60 days:
  • Get step-by-step guidance for writing your plan
  • Gain inspiration from 500+ sample plans
  • Utilize business and legal templates
  • And much more
Start My Plan
Related Books
The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Stocks

Best Stocks To Invest In Right Now? 5 Leisure Stocks In Focus

Stocks

Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks To Buy Now? 4 To Watch

Stocks

3 Upgraded Stocks to Buy With the Market Approaching New Highs