Launch of the Neni Academy to train 200 women for free

August 31, 2021 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Surely you know some " Neni ", a micro-entrepreneur who maintains her home through direct sales through social networks.

This group, -which had a brutal growth with the pandemic-, is incredibly important for the economy, because according to UNAM studies , the nenis support 13 million Mexican households and generate daily income of 9 million pesos.

Faced with this reality, Odile Cortés, director of the IntegraRSE firm, launched the Neni Academy program. This initiative, with the support of the United States Department of State, will train for free this year the first generation in the country of 200 women entrepreneurs who market their products through social networks.

“That women today sell and have money is a first step towards gender equality, but it falls short. The best way to achieve equality is to have women supporting other women, that is why we are interested in the nenis becoming entrepreneurs and creating jobs for others, so that they are sustainable solutions and not only think in the short term, which is self-employment. ”Said Odile, who was also one of the five women entrepreneurs who spoke with the Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris , during her visit to Mexico last June.

Do you want to participate? Find more information at www.neniacademy.com .