Stocks

American Vanguard (AVD) Announces Share Buyback Program

American Vanguard's (AVD) buyback program will offset the increase of outstanding shares stemming from equity awards made to the company's employees.
Next Article
American Vanguard (AVD) Announces Share Buyback Program
Image credit: - Zacks

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
3 min read
This story originally appeared on Zacks

American Vanguard Corporation AVD announced that its board has approved a plan for repurchasing up to 300,000 shares of common stock within the requirements of Exchange Act Rule 10b-18 over the next six months.

This buyback program will help offset the expansion of outstanding shares emerging from equity awards made to the company’s workforce. The company believes that equity awards will help sync the interests of its employees with the stockholders. It will also enable employees to share in the company’s long-term success and help it retain personnel, especially in competitive employment markets.

The authorization to buy back shares further reflects on the strong degree of confidence that its board has in the strategic growth initiatives that are transforming American Vanguard, including new technologies in Green Solutions and precision application.

Shares of American Vanguard have gained 4.1% in the past year compared with a 22.4% rise of the industry.

Zacks Investment Research
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

American Vanguard, in its last earnings call, stated that it is well placed in domestic and international markets. The company reaffirmed its earlier outlook for 2021. It sees low double-digit revenue growth and comparatively stronger growth in both net income and EBITDA factoring in favorable market conditions. American Vanguard also expects these factors along with well-managed operating expenses to further strengthen the balance sheet.

 

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

American Vanguard currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space are Nucor Corporation NUE, Dow Inc. DOW and Cabot Corporation CBT.

Nucor has a projected earnings growth rate of around 494% for the current year. The company’s shares have soared 159.5% in a year. It currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Dow has an expected earnings growth rate of around 403.01% for the current year. The company’s shares have gained 35.4% in the past year. It currently holds a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Cabot has an expected earnings growth rate of around 138.5% for the current fiscal. The company’s shares have rallied 43% in the past year. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.


Bitcoin, Like the Internet Itself, Could Change Everything

Blockchain and cryptocurrency has sparked one of the most exciting discussion topics of a generation. Some call it the “Internet of Money” and predict it could change the way money works forever. If true, it could do to banks what Netflix did to Blockbuster and Amazon did to Sears. Experts agree we’re still in the early stages of this technology, and as it grows, it will create several investing opportunities.

Zacks’ has just revealed 3 companies that can help investors capitalize on the explosive profit potential of Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies with significantly less volatility than buying them directly. 

See 3 crypto-related stocks now >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
 
Nucor Corporation (NUE): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
Dow Inc. (DOW): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
Cabot Corporation (CBT): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
American Vanguard Corporation (AVD): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
 
Zacks Investment Research

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors are here to help you throughout the entire process of building your franchise organization!
  1. Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Choose one of our programs that matches your needs, budget, and timeline
  3. Launch your new franchise organization
Learn More
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Entrepreneur Insider members enjoy exclusive access to business resources for just $5/mo:
  • Premium articles, videos, and webinars
  • An ad-free experience
  • A weekly newsletter
  • A 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription delivered directly to you
Become A Member
Get Insured
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage that occur at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get Insured
Related Books
The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Stocks

Best Stocks To Invest In Right Now? 5 Leisure Stocks In Focus

Stocks

Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks To Buy Now? 4 To Watch

Stocks

3 Upgraded Stocks to Buy With the Market Approaching New Highs