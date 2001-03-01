Guard Your Hard Drive

Remote backup is a must for your important data.
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

Every month I get a bill from a service I almost never use and rarely even see, yet I'm delighted to pay the $14.95 monthly because the protection it offers seems almost magical. Don't hesitate. Go to Connected.com now. Sign up, and whoosh, the contents of your hard drive are safeguarded. Plus, because this is remote, off-site backup, you're protected even if a natural disaster clobbers you.

This service is handy, too, in the event you do something really dumb-like I did yesterday, when I deleted my accounts receivable file. There went the records of about $20,000 owed to me. Sure, most of my clients are honest and will pay me no matter what, but it sure is reassuring to have the records in my hand.

How did I retrieve that file? Simple. I clicked on the Connected icon and checked off the one file I wanted, and a few minutes later, that Excel spreadsheet was back on my hard drive.

Are there alternatives to Connected.com? You bet: Saf-T-Net, Iron Mountain, PowerBak and Veritas, to name a few. Read their Web pages, and compare and contrast prices and services. Then do yourself this favor: Before today is done, sign up with one of these services. Believe me, you'll rest easier.

