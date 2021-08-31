These Are The 10 Biggest Companies In The Entertainment Industry

August 31, 2021 4 min read

The entertainment industry is huge, and includes a wide range of companies, such as television, music, video games, news and more. Though the industry includes several sub-industries, it is largely dominated by media companies. Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, the overall entertainment industry performed well, especially the companies streaming video games and movie entertainment. Let’s take a look at the ten biggest companies in the Entertainment industry.

Ten Biggest Companies In Entertainment Industry

To come up with the ten biggest companies in the entertainment industry, we have used the latest available revenue numbers. These are the ten biggest companies in the entertainment industry:

Warner Music Group ($4,475 million)

Founded in 2003, this company records and publishes music. Warner Music Group has the following business segments: Recorded Music and Music Publishing. Its shares have gained more than 2% in the past one month, and over 3% in the past one year. Warner Music Group is headquartered in New York and has over 5,000 employees.

Electronic Arts ($4,950 million)

Founded in 1982, this company makes, markets, publishes and distributes games, as well as related content and services for PCs, phones, tablets and game consoles. Electronic Arts also offers advertising services, as well as licenses and hosts its games. Its shares have gained more than 2% in the past one month, and over 3% in the past one year. Electronic Arts is headquartered in Redwood City, Calif. and has over 9,500 employees.

Activision Blizzard ($6,489 million)

Founded in 1979, this company develops and publishes interactive entertainment content. Activision Blizzard has the following business segments: Blizzard Entertainment, King Digital Entertainment and Activision Publishing. Its shares have gained more than 1% in the past one month, but are down over 2% in the past one year. Activision Blizzard is headquartered in Santa Monica, Calif. and has over 9,000 employees.

Liberty Media ($10,292 million)

Founded in 1991, this company deals in media, communications and entertainment businesses. Its shares have gained more than 4% in the past one month and over 37% in the past one year. Liberty Media is headquartered in Douglas County, Colo. and has over 6,700 employees.

Discovery ($11,144 million)

Founded in 1982, this company offers content across distribution platforms, as well as through digital distribution arrangements. Discovery has the following business segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. Its shares have lost almost 1% in the past one month, but have gained over 30% in the past one year. Discovery is headquartered in Silver Spring, Md. and has over 9,000 employees.

Fox ($11,389 million)

Formed in 2019 (as a result of the acquisition by The Walt Disney Company), this company offers news, sports and entertainment content through its channels FOX Television Stations, FOX News Media, FOX Sports, and FOX Entertainment. Its shares have gained more than 3% in the past one month and over 23% in the past one year. Fox is headquartered in New York and has over 7,500 employees.

Live Nation Entertainment ($11,548 million)

Founded in 2005, this company operates and promotes live entertainment shows, as well as manages ticket sales. Live Nation Entertainment has the following business segments: Sponsorship & Advertising, Ticketing and Concerts. Its shares have gained more than 10% in the past one month and over 50% in the past one year. Live Nation Entertainment is headquartered in Beverly Hills, Calif. and has over 18,000 employees.

Netflix ($20,156 million)

Founded in 1997, it is a streaming entertainment service company that offers movies and television episodes over the Internet. Netflix has the following business segments: Domestic DVD, Domestic Streaming, and International Streaming. Its shares have gained more than 10% in the past one month and over 1% in the past one year. Netflix is headquartered in Los Gatos, Calif. and has over 8,500 employees.

ViacomCBS ($27,812 million)

Founded in 1986, it is a mass media company that develops and distributes content for many platforms and audiences across the globe. ViacomCBS has the following business segments: Cable Networks, Entertainment, Publishing, and Local Media. Its shares have gained more than 4% in the past one month and over 45% in the past one year. ViacomCBS is headquartered in New York and has over 26,000 employees.

Walt Disney ($69,570 million)

Founded in 1923, it is a diversified family entertainment and media enterprise. Walt Disney has the following business segments: Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI); Media Networks; Experiences and Products; Studio Entertainment and Parks. Its shares have gained more than 4% in the past one month and over 34% in the past one year. Walt Disney is headquartered in Burbank, Calif. and has over 220,000 employees.