50 phrases for entrepreneurs

No one said it was easy to be an entrepreneur. Whether you're starting your business, just securing your startup funding, or ready to launch your product, there will always be three components to wondering if this is all worth it.

Instead of giving up and throwing in the towel, keep your head up and take note of the following fifty phrases to motivate you during those difficult times:

1. “The most important ingredient is to get up and do something. As simple as that. Many people have ideas, but only a few decide to do something today. No tomorrow. Not next week. But today. The true entrepreneur acts instead of dreaming ”- Nolan Bushnell, entrepreneur.

2. “To do or not to do. It's no use trying, just doing ”- Yoda, Jedi Master.

3. “For any entrepreneur: if you want to do it, do it now. If you don't you will regret it ”- Catherine Cook, co-founder of MyYearbook.

4. “It's not about ideas. But make them happen ”- Scott Belsky, co-founder of Behance.

5. “I have lost more than 9,000 opportunities in my career. I've lost almost 300 games. I have been entrusted with the winning shot twenty-six times and I have missed. I have failed over and over again in my life and that is why I have succeeded "- Michael Jordan, professional basketball player.

6. “There is nothing wrong with being small. You can do great things with a team like this "- Jason Fried, founder of 37signals.

7. “Ideas are easy, implementing them is difficult” - Guy Kawasaki, founder of AllTop .

8. “If you only work on things that you like and are passionate about, you shouldn't have a master plan to see how everything turns out” - Mark Zuckerberg, founder of Facebook.

9. “The best time to plant a tree was twenty years ago. The second best time is now ”- Chinese proverb.

10. “If you're having a bad time, keep going” - Winston Churchill, Prime Minister of England.

11. “There are many bad reasons to start a business. But there's only one good reason, and I think you know what it is: to change the world. ”- Phil Libin, founder of Evernote .

12. “The secret to hiring the best is: look for people who want to change the world” - Marc Benioff, CEO of Salesforce .

13. “The price of success is hard work and the determination that no matter if you lost or won, you gave your best to the project” - Vince Lombardi, coach of the Green Bay Packers.

14. “When everything seems to be going against you, remember that the plane takes off against the wind” - Henry Ford, founder of Ford Motor Company.

15. “If you don't like taking risks, you should run out of business” - Ray Kroc, founder of McDonald's.

16. “Watch, listen and learn. You cannot know everything. Anyone who thinks they know everything is destined for mediocrity. ”- Donald Trump, President of The Trump Organization.

17. “You always give more than what is expected of you” - Larry Page, co-founder of Google.

18. “Twenty years from now you will be more disappointed by the things you didn't do than by the ones you did. So let go of the moorings, sail away from safe harbors, catch the favorable winds in your sails. Explore. Dream ”- Mark Twain, writer.

19. “You shouldn't focus on why you can't do something, which is what most people do. But why can't you do it and be one of the exceptions ”- Steve Case, co-founder of AOL .

20. “A person who never made a mistake, never tried something new” - Albert Einstein , physicist.

21. “Risking yourself more than others think is safe. Dreaming more than others think is practical ”- Howard Schultz, CEO of Starbucks.

22. “I am convinced that half of what separates successful entrepreneurs from those who have failed is perseverance” - Steve Jobs, co-founder of Apple.

23. “Be undeniably good. No word of mouth or marketing effort on social media can be a substitute for that. ”- Anthony Volodkin, founder of HypeMachine.

24. "The way to start is to stop talking and start acting" - Walt Disney, co-founder of The Walt Disney Company.

25. “Don't be ashamed of your failures, learn from them and start over” - Richard Branson, founder of Virgin Group.

26. “Raising capital is almost always more difficult and takes longer than you think” - Richard Harroch, investor.

27. "If you don't know what to do with your life, do something that saves lives. The world is full of people with needs, be part of their life and fill that need" - Sanjeev Saxena.

28. "It doesn't matter how slow you go as long as you don't stop" - Confucius.

29. “I hate how people think with a 'glass half empty' when in reality their glass is almost full. I'm thankful when I have one more drop in the glass because I know exactly what to do with it. ”- Gary Vaynerchuk, Co-Founder and CEO of VaynerMedia .

30. "It's hard to beat a person who never gives up" - Babe Ruth, member of the Baseball Hall of Fame.

31. "For most important things, time is always a problem. Are you waiting for a good time to quit your job? The stars will never align and the traffic lights will never turn green at the same time. The universe does not conspire against you, but he also doesn't go out of his way to accommodate things. Conditions are never perfect. "Someday" is a disease that will take your dreams to the grave. The pros and cons lists are just as bad. important to you and you want to do it 'eventually', just do it and correct the course as you go "- Timothy Ferris, author of The Four Hour Week.

32. “Fail often so you can be successful soon” - Tom Kelley, IDEO partner.

33. “At the moment we are not planning to conquer the world” - Sergey Brin, co-founder of Google.

34. “Time, perseverance and ten years of trying will eventually make you look like an overnight success” - Biz Stone, co-founder of Twitter .

35. “You may be disappointed if you fail, but you're done if you don't try” - Beverly Sills, opera singer.

36. “The media wants successes overnight. Ignore them. It also ignores investors who want proven tactics and instant, predictable results. Instead, listen to your customers, your own vision, and do something that lasts a long time. ”- Seth Godin, Marketing Guru.

37. “When you stop dreaming, you stop living” - Malcolm Forbes, president and editor-in-chief of Forbes magazine.

38. “Don't worry about financing if you don't need it. Today it is cheaper than ever to start a business ”- Noah Everett, founder of Twitpic.

39. “If you can't fly, run, if you can't run, walk, if you can't walk, crawl. No matter what you do, keep moving forward. ”- Martin Luther King Jr, activist and leader.

40. “Your unhappiest customers are your greatest source of learning” - Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft.

41. “I did not fail. I only found 10,000 ways that don't work. ”- Thomas Edison, inventor.

42. “Entrepreneurship is neither science nor art, it is practice” - Peter Drucker, management philosopher.

43. “In the modern world of business, it is useless to be a creative and original thinker unless you also sell what you create” - David Ogilvy, founder of Ogilvy & Mather.

44. “No matter how many times you fail, you only have to be right once. Then everyone will call you a hit overnight and tell you how lucky you are. ”- Mark Cuban, president of AXS TV .

45. “Success is how high you bounce after you hit bottom” - George Patton, general of the United States Army.

46. “If you weren't ashamed of the first version of your product, you launched it too late” - Reid Hoffman, co-founder of LinkedIn.

47. “Positive thinking will let you do everything better than negative thinking” - Zig Ziglar, lecturer.

48. “Don't try to be original, just try to be good” - Paul Rand, graphic designer.

49. "I'm not afraid to die, I'm afraid not to try" - Jay Z, musician.

50. “Keep in mind that your purpose and your plan to achieve it can be modified from time to time… the important thing is that you understand the meaning of always working with a goal in mind and with a well-structured plan” - Napoleon Hill, author of Think and get rich .

Bonus: “You can say anything to people, but how you say it will determine how they react” - John Rampton, entrepreneur and investor.