Is Darden Restaurants (DRI) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Darden Restaurants (DRI) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Darden Restaurants is one of 213 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #2 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. DRI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DRI's full-year earnings has moved 6.95% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, DRI has moved about 25.80% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of -4.05% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Darden Restaurants is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

To break things down more, DRI belongs to the Retail - Restaurants industry, a group that includes 40 individual companies and currently sits at #115 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 14.71% so far this year, so DRI is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to DRI as it looks to continue its solid performance.

