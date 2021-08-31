Has HarleyDavidson (HOG) Outpaced Other Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks This Year?

August 31, 2021 3 min read

Investors focused on the Auto-Tires-Trucks space have likely heard of HarleyDavidson (HOG), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Auto-Tires-Trucks peers, we might be able to answer that question.

HarleyDavidson is a member of our Auto-Tires-Trucks group, which includes 110 different companies and currently sits at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. HOG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HOG's full-year earnings has moved 8.86% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, HOG has gained about 8.58% so far this year. In comparison, Auto-Tires-Trucks companies have returned an average of -6.90%. This shows that HarleyDavidson is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, HOG belongs to the Automotive - Domestic industry, a group that includes 18 individual stocks and currently sits at #119 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 6.98% so far this year, meaning that HOG is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector will want to keep a close eye on HOG as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

