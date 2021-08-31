3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON)

August 31, 2021 4 min read

Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock.

That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and volatility. In fact, betting on a stock for which the growth story is actually over or nearing its end could lead to significant loss.

However, the Zacks Growth Style Score (part of the Zacks Style Scores system), which looks beyond the traditional growth attributes to analyze a company's real growth prospects, makes it pretty easy to find cutting-edge growth stocks.

ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) is one such stock that our proprietary system currently recommends. The company not only has a favorable Growth Score, but also carries a top Zacks Rank.

Research shows that stocks carrying the best growth features consistently beat the market. And for stocks that have a combination of a Growth Score of A or B and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), returns are even better.

While there are numerous reasons why the stock of this semiconductor components maker is a great growth pick right now, we have highlighted three of the most important factors below:

Earnings Growth

Arguably nothing is more important than earnings growth, as surging profit levels is what most investors are after. For growth investors, double-digit earnings growth is highly preferable, as it is often perceived as an indication of strong prospects (and stock price gains) for the company under consideration.

While the historical EPS growth rate for ON Semiconductor Corp. is 2.7%, investors should actually focus on the projected growth. The company's EPS is expected to grow 194.3% this year, crushing the industry average, which calls for EPS growth of 35.3%.

Impressive Asset Utilization Ratio

Asset utilization ratio -- also known as sales-to-total-assets (S/TA) ratio -- is often overlooked by investors, but it is an important indicator in growth investing. This metric shows how efficiently a firm is utilizing its assets to generate sales.

Right now, ON Semiconductor Corp. has an S/TA ratio of 0.67, which means that the company gets $0.67 in sales for each dollar in assets. Comparing this to the industry average of 0.57, it can be said that the company is more efficient.

While the level of efficiency in generating sales matters a lot, so does the sales growth of a company. And ON Semiconductor Corp. looks attractive from a sales growth perspective as well. The company's sales are expected to grow 25.1% this year versus the industry average of 22.1%.

Promising Earnings Estimate Revisions

Beyond the metrics outlined above, investors should consider the trend in earnings estimate revisions. A positive trend is a plus here. Empirical research shows that there is a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

The current-year earnings estimates for ON Semiconductor Corp. have been revising upward. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year has surged 29.6% over the past month.

Bottom Line

While the overall earnings estimate revisions have made ON Semiconductor Corp. a Zacks Rank #2 stock, it has earned itself a Growth Score of A based on a number of factors, including the ones discussed above.

You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

This combination positions ON Semiconductor Corp. well for outperformance, so growth investors may want to bet on it.

