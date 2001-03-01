Get Networked

Let your computers talk to each other.

Sharing information between computers just got simpler with the Wireless Network Starter Kit. Easy to install and delivering an 11Mbps data rate, the kit doesn't use just one "bridge" access point that requires complicated configurations, relying instead on a network between connected computers. Access to the network extends up to 1,000 feet (up to 150 feet through walls). FEC (Forward Error Correcting) abilities move traffic to a clear channel when there is severe interference, so microwave ovens and 2.4GHz phones won't disrupt your network. The kit also supports 40-bit encryption, so it's secure. Two WA301 PCI adaptors for notebooks and FirstGear Internet Connection Sharing software come bundled.