Bye-Bye, CRT

Lighten up with a flat-panel display.

March 1, 2001 1 min read

This story appears in the March 2001 issue of HomeOfficeMag.com. Subscribe »

MultiSync LCD1700M



Manufacturer: NEC-Mitsubishi



Street price: $1,500



Phone: (800) NEC-MITS



Web site: www.necmitsubishi.com



Why waste precious desk space on a 50-pound CRT when a 16-pound flat-panel display not only gives you a clearer picture, but also takes it easy on your eyes? The MultiSync LCD1700M is a 17-inch active matrix TFT LCD featuring XtraView technology that provides a clear view at an angle of 160 degrees, horizontally and vertically. And with a 1,280 x 1,024 SXGA native resolution and 200:1 contrast ratio, you can be sure images and text will always appear crisp.