Stocks

Pinnacle West (PNW) Rides on CAPEX & Clean Energy Goals

Pinnacle West's (PNW) focus on generating clean electricity and strategic investments are likely to enhance its existing operations.
Next Article
Pinnacle West (PNW) Rides on CAPEX & Clean Energy Goals
Image credit: - Zacks

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
3 min read
This story originally appeared on Zacks

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation’s PNW planned investments in strengthening its infrastructure and an increasing focus on renewable sources for power generation will help it take advantage of the expected demand surge for clean energy. Also, the company’s efforts to reduce costs will drive its earnings.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2021 earnings is pegged at $4.96 per share, indicating growth of 1.85% from the year-ago reported figure. Also, the consensus mark for current-year revenues stands at $3.66 billion, suggesting 1.92% growth from the prior-year reported number. Additionally, long-term (three-five years) earnings growth of the company is pegged at 5%.

The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here. In the past three months, shares of the company have lost 9.4% against the industry’s rise of 2.6%.

Three Months Price Performance

Zacks Investment Research
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Tailwinds

Pinnacle West’s investments in clean power generation, and transmission and distribution lines will help it expand its customer base with better efficiency. After investing $1,262 million in 2020, it spent $681.1 million in the first six months of 2021, up 0.6% from the level registered in the prior-year comparable period. Also, the utility has plans to spend $1,500 million, annually, through the 2021-2023 forecast period. Moreover, it is working to reduce costs, which will help keep the customer rates low as well as enhance its customer benefits and shareholder value.

Apart from growing its utility infrastructure, Pinnacle West continues focusing on expanding its generation from renewable sources. In the 2021-2023 time frame, the company will invest $1,112 million in increasing clean power generation. It also aims to deliver 100% carbon-free electricity to its customers by 2050. This includes a near-term target of attaining a resource mix within 2030 comprising 65% clean energy and 45% of renewable sources.

Some other players from the same industry are also making efforts to supply clean energy to their customers and enrich the reliability of their services. Companies like Duke Energy DUK, DTE Energy DTE and Xcel Energy XEL intend to provide absolute clean energy by 2050.

Headwinds

Pinnacle West’s progress could be hindered by fluctuations in commodity prices, stringent environmental regulations and unplanned outages in nuclear-generation facilities.


Bitcoin, Like the Internet Itself, Could Change Everything

Blockchain and cryptocurrency has sparked one of the most exciting discussion topics of a generation. Some call it the “Internet of Money” and predict it could change the way money works forever. If true, it could do to banks what Netflix did to Blockbuster and Amazon did to Sears. Experts agree we’re still in the early stages of this technology, and as it grows, it will create several investing opportunities.

Zacks’ has just revealed 3 companies that can help investors capitalize on the explosive profit potential of Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies with significantly less volatility than buying them directly. 

See 3 crypto-related stocks now >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
 
Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
Duke Energy Corporation (DUK): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
DTE Energy Company (DTE): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
 
Zacks Investment Research

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Take Our Quick Quiz
Discover the franchise that’s right for you by answering some quick questions about
  • Which industry you’re interested in
  • Why you want to buy a franchise
  • What your financial needs are
  • Where you’re located
  • And more
Find Your Franchise Match
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Related Books
The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Stocks

Best Stocks To Invest In Right Now? 5 Leisure Stocks In Focus

Stocks

Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks To Buy Now? 4 To Watch

Stocks

3 Upgraded Stocks to Buy With the Market Approaching New Highs