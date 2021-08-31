How to upgrade my computer to Windows 11?

August 31, 2021 2 min read

This Tuesday Microsoft announced that its Windows 11 system will be available in Mexico starting October 5, 2021. From that day on, the free update will begin to roll out to eligible Windows 10 PCs.

The update will then be phased out to devices on the market based on intelligence models that consider hardware fitness, reliability metrics, device age, and other factors that affect the upgrade experience. We expect to offer the free update to all eligible devices throughout the second half of 2022.

If you have a Windows 10 PC that is eligible for the update, Windows Update will inform you when it is available. They can also check if Windows 11 is available for your device in Settings> Windows Update and select Check for updates.

Microsoft will relaunch the PC Health Check app so you can verify if your current PC is eligible to upgrade. In the meantime, you can learn more about the Windows 11 minimum system requirements here .