This accelerator is looking for entrepreneurs in Latin America to promote its idea

August 31, 2021 3 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The venture promises to become one of the main bets of the economic recovery in the region . But for this to be achieved, it is essential not only to adapt the regulations to the new needs of entrepreneurs, but also to provide tools that allow them to scale their business ideas.

Accelerators, organizations and networks of entrepreneurs have launched a series of calls for training and support so that ideas that are emerging or that already existed before the pandemic can move forward.

This is the case of the renowned global network of startups and mentors Founder Institute , which opened the call for its 2021 startup program, with which it seeks to incubate projects in the ideation stage through the accompaniment of experts and experienced CEOs, via workshops They will share their knowledge with entrepreneurs who want to start their business.

In this way, entrepreneurs who want to develop technology-based companies will have the opportunity to have an ally that will allow them to strengthen their business idea and accelerate their growth.

"If COVID-19 has taught us anything, it is that traveling to a place to meet in person is not as important as we think," said Adeo Ressi, CEO of the Founder Institute. "Making our programs online not only makes the program more secure, it also allows us to help entrepreneurs in new regions where we have never had a physical presence," he concluded.

Calls that are active

Currently the Founder Institute operates in more than 200 cities around the world. In the Latin American region, the following calls are active for those entrepreneurs who are interested in participating:

After completing the registration, entrepreneurs will have to take a predictive admission test. This test takes 45 minutes to complete and you will get the results the next day.

The Founder Institute is the world's largest significant business launch and entrepreneur training program. The mission is to globalize Silicon Valley in order to build sustainable ecosystems that will create new jobs globally.