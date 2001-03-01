Three In One

Feeling cramped? Try a multifunction machine.
  • Manufacturer: Sharp
  • Street price: $450
  • Phone: (800) BE-SHARP
  • Web site: www.sharp-usa.com

The AL-841 multifunction machine could be your space-starved dream come true. Combining the three most relevant office peripherals in one compact unit, the AL-841 will scan photos or text with the flatbed, 600 dpi TWAIN-compatible scanner as well as copy or print 600 x 600 dpi letter- or legal-sized documents at up to 8 ppm. The energy-conscious will appreciate its automatic power shut-off mode. Minimum requirements include 8MB RAM and 30MB hard-drive space running Windows 3.0/95/98/NT. An IEEE 1284 parallel interface cable is included.

