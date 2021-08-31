S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) Hits a New 52-Week High

August 31, 2021 3 min read

This story originally appeared on Zacks



For investors looking for momentum, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF IVW is probably a suitable pick. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 43.6% from its 52-week low price of $54.92/share.

Let’s take a look at the fund and its near-term outlook to gain an insight into where it might be headed:

IVW in Focus

The fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of large-capitalization U.S. equities that exhibit growth characteristics. It has AUM of $36.77 billion and charges 18 basis points in annual fees.

Why the Move?

The Wall Street rally marked by the S&P 500 index hitting new highs is putting attention to the growth investing.The second-quarter earnings season saw better-than-expected results, stimulating the rally in stock markets. Investors are also relieved about Fed’s intention to not hike interest rates in the near term. The FDA granting the first full U.S. approval to Pfizer (PFE)/BioNTech’s (BNTX) coronavirus vaccine, Comirnaty (BNT162b), has also boosted investors’ confidence in some reopening bets like airlines, travel and leisure and casino players. With growth stocks tending to outperform in a trending market (i.e. a market characterized by a prolonged uptrend), these factors are making funds like IVW more attractive.

More Gains Ahead?

The fund has a Zacks ETF Rank #2 (Buy). It seems like it will remain strong, with a positive weighted alpha of 36.79, which gives cues of further rally.

Bitcoin, Like the Internet Itself, Could Change Everything

Blockchain and cryptocurrency has sparked one of the most exciting discussion topics of a generation. Some call it the “Internet of Money” and predict it could change the way money works forever. If true, it could do to banks what Netflix did to Blockbuster and Amazon did to Sears. Experts agree we’re still in the early stages of this technology, and as it grows, it will create several investing opportunities.

Zacks’ has just revealed 3 companies that can help investors capitalize on the explosive profit potential of Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies with significantly less volatility than buying them directly.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW): ETF Research Reports



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research