FuelCell Energy (FCEL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

August 31, 2021 3 min read

This story originally appeared on Zacks



FuelCell Energy (FCEL) closed at $6.24 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.48% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.14%.

Heading into today, shares of the fuel cell power plant maker had lost 1.9% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 0.71% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.13% in that time.

FCEL will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.05, up 28.57% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $21.19 million, up 13.14% from the year-ago period.

FCEL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.29 per share and revenue of $73.01 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +30.95% and +3.01%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for FCEL should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. FCEL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 174, which puts it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Bitcoin, Like the Internet Itself, Could Change Everything

Blockchain and cryptocurrency has sparked one of the most exciting discussion topics of a generation. Some call it the “Internet of Money” and predict it could change the way money works forever. If true, it could do to banks what Netflix did to Blockbuster and Amazon did to Sears. Experts agree we’re still in the early stages of this technology, and as it grows, it will create several investing opportunities.

Zacks’ has just revealed 3 companies that can help investors capitalize on the explosive profit potential of Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies with significantly less volatility than buying them directly.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



FuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.