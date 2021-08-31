Procter & Gamble (PG) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

August 31, 2021 4 min read

This story originally appeared on Zacks



In the latest trading session, Procter & Gamble (PG) closed at $142.39, marking a -0.38% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.14%.

Heading into today, shares of the world's largest consumer products maker had gained 0.74% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 0.2% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 3.13% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from PG as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.58, down 3.07% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $19.79 billion, up 2.47% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.93 per share and revenue of $78.92 billion. These totals would mark changes of +4.77% and +3.69%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for PG. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.14% higher within the past month. PG is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, PG is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 24.1. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.07.

We can also see that PG currently has a PEG ratio of 3.44. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Soap and Cleaning Materials industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 4.01 as of yesterday's close.

The Soap and Cleaning Materials industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 249, which puts it in the bottom 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Bitcoin, Like the Internet Itself, Could Change Everything

Blockchain and cryptocurrency has sparked one of the most exciting discussion topics of a generation. Some call it the “Internet of Money” and predict it could change the way money works forever. If true, it could do to banks what Netflix did to Blockbuster and Amazon did to Sears. Experts agree we’re still in the early stages of this technology, and as it grows, it will create several investing opportunities.

Zacks’ has just revealed 3 companies that can help investors capitalize on the explosive profit potential of Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies with significantly less volatility than buying them directly.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Procter & Gamble Company The (PG): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research