Lockheed Martin (LMT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

August 31, 2021 3 min read

This story originally appeared on Zacks



Lockheed Martin (LMT) closed the most recent trading day at $359.80, moving -0.62% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.14%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the aerospace and defense company had lost 1.7% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Aerospace sector's loss of 1.89% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 3.13% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from LMT as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.79, down 39.36% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $17.23 billion, up 4.48% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $23.79 per share and revenue of $68.34 billion. These totals would mark changes of -2.9% and +4.5%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for LMT. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 13.83% lower. LMT is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, LMT is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 15.22. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.63.

Also, we should mention that LMT has a PEG ratio of 3.33. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Aerospace - Defense was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.84 at yesterday's closing price.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 180, which puts it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

