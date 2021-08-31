Stocks

Goldman Sachs (GS) Stock Moves -0.02%: What You Should Know

Goldman Sachs (GS) closed at $413.51 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.02% move from the prior day.
Goldman Sachs (GS) Stock Moves -0.02%: What You Should Know
This story originally appeared on Zacks

Goldman Sachs (GS) closed the most recent trading day at $413.51, moving -0.02% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.14%.

Heading into today, shares of the investment bank had gained 9.36% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 3.47% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.13% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from GS as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect GS to post earnings of $9.14 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 5.58%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $10.37 billion, down 3.84% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $52.72 per share and revenue of $54.45 billion, which would represent changes of +113.1% and +22.21%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for GS. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. GS is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that GS has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.85 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.08, so we one might conclude that GS is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 164, putting it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow GS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.


