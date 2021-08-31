Delta Air Lines (DAL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

August 31, 2021 3 min read

In the latest trading session, Delta Air Lines (DAL) closed at $40.44, marking a +1.33% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.14%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the airline had gained 1.17% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's gain of 1.41% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.13% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from DAL as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.45, up 113.64% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $8.66 billion, up 182.84% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$3.36 per share and revenue of $28.68 billion. These totals would mark changes of +68.77% and +67.8%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for DAL should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. DAL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 174, putting it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

