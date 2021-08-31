ASML (ASML) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

August 31, 2021 3 min read

This story originally appeared on Zacks



ASML (ASML) closed at $833.04 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.78% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.14%.

Coming into today, shares of the equipment supplier to semiconductor makers had gained 9.09% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 5.21%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.13%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from ASML as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, ASML is projected to report earnings of $4.67 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 57.77%.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $16.04 per share and revenue of $22.27 billion, which would represent changes of +65.53% and +38.75%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ASML. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. ASML is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, ASML is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 52.33. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.84.

Meanwhile, ASML's PEG ratio is currently 1.56. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.07 at yesterday's closing price.

The Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 119, which puts it in the top 47% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

