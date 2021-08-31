AGNC Investment (AGNC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

August 31, 2021 3 min read

This story originally appeared on Zacks



AGNC Investment (AGNC) closed at $16.31 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.49% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.14%.

Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 2.08% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 3.47%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.13%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from AGNC as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect AGNC to post earnings of $0.63 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 22.22%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $397 million, down 19.64% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.78 per share and revenue of $1.7 billion, which would represent changes of +2.96% and +1.13%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for AGNC. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.16% higher. AGNC is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, AGNC is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 5.83. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.53, so we one might conclude that AGNC is trading at a discount comparatively.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 192, which puts it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Bitcoin, Like the Internet Itself, Could Change Everything

Blockchain and cryptocurrency has sparked one of the most exciting discussion topics of a generation. Some call it the “Internet of Money” and predict it could change the way money works forever. If true, it could do to banks what Netflix did to Blockbuster and Amazon did to Sears. Experts agree we’re still in the early stages of this technology, and as it grows, it will create several investing opportunities.

Zacks’ has just revealed 3 companies that can help investors capitalize on the explosive profit potential of Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies with significantly less volatility than buying them directly.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research