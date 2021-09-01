Stocks

Ambarella (AMBA) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Ambarella's (AMBA) second-quarter fiscal 2022 results reflect strong performance of the automotive and security camera businesses.
Next Article
Ambarella (AMBA) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Image credit: - Zacks

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
4 min read
This story originally appeared on Zacks

Ambarella AMBA reported second-quarter fiscal 2022 non-GAAP earnings of 35 cents per share, handily outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 40%. The reported figure jumped significantly from the prior-year quarter’s earnings of 6 cents per share.

Revenues of $79.3 million beat the consensus mark of $75.8 million and increased 58% year over year. Ambarella’s top-line growth was mainly driven by improvement in the automotive and security camera businesses.

Customer & Market Details

Ambarella had two customers that contributed more than 10% in the reported quarter. WT Microelectronics, a fulfillment partner in Taiwan, which serves multiple customers in Asia, accounted for 62% of the company’s revenues. Chicony, a Taiwanese OEM, which manufactures for multiple customers, contributed 16%.

Moreover, the company noted that it continues to gain system-on-a-chip (“SoC”) share in the professional security-camera market outside China. Momentum in Ambarella’s CV flow SoCs in professional IP cameras across all geographies continued in the reported quarter.

Ambarella, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Operating Details

Non-GAAP gross margin was 62.8%, up 40 basis points (bps) year over year in the second quarter.

A healthy customer mix supported by impressive operational execution aided gross-margin expansion during the second quarter and offset the higher expenses incurred to overcome supply-chain challenges.

On a non-GAAP basis, operating expenses were $36.4 million, up 3% sequentially. Non-GAAP operating expenses were slightly below the midpoint of the company’s earlier guidance due to lower-than-expected general and administrative expenses.

Headcount at the end of the second quarter was 827, with about 81% of the employees dedicated to engineering. Roughly 68% of Ambarella’s total headcount is located in Asia.

Net inventory was $42.1 million as of Jul 31, 2021, up 27% sequentially.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Jul 31, 2021, Ambarella had cash and cash equivalents & marketable securities of $449.2 million compared with $435.5 million as of Apr 30, 2021.

During the second quarter, the company generated an operating cash outflow of $14.4 million.

Third-Quarter Guidance

For third-quarter fiscal 2022, revenues are expected between $88 million and $92 million. Non-GAAP gross margin is anticipated to be 61-63%. Non-GAAP operating expenses are projected in the range of $36-$37.5 million.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, Ambarella carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector include Microsoft MSFT, Cadence Design Systems CDNS, and Texas Instruments TXN, all carrying a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy), at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The long-term earnings growth rate for Microsoft, Cadence Design, and Texas Instruments is currently pegged at 11.1%, 11.7%, and 9.3%, respectively.


Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Download FREE: How to Profit from Trillions on Spending for Infrastructure >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
 
Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
Microsoft Corporation (MSFT): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
Ambarella, Inc. (AMBA): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
 
Zacks Investment Research

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Entrepreneur Insider members enjoy exclusive access to business resources for just $5/mo:
  • Premium articles, videos, and webinars
  • An ad-free experience
  • A weekly newsletter
  • A 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription delivered directly to you
Become A Member
Get What You Need to Succeed From The Entrepreneur Store
Whether you want to learn something new, be more productive, or make more money, the Entrepreneur Store has something for everyone:
  • Software
  • Gadgets
  • Online Courses
  • Travel Essentials
  • Housewares
  • Fitness & Health Devices
  • And More
Shop Now
Related Books
The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Stocks

Best Stocks To Invest In Right Now? 5 Leisure Stocks In Focus

Stocks

Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks To Buy Now? 4 To Watch

Stocks

3 Upgraded Stocks to Buy With the Market Approaching New Highs