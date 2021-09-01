Company News for Sep 1, 2021

September 1, 2021 2 min read

This story originally appeared on Zacks



NetEase, Inc.’s NTES shares jumped 8.7% after the company reported second-quarter 2021 earnings of 81 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 78 cents.

Shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. SONN surged 23.4% after the company announced that its SON-1410 has been selected for melanoma and renal cancers development candidate.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s EGRX shares jumped 10.2% after the company reported it was granted additional patent for Bendamustine Franchise.

Shares of Lightning eMotors, Inc. ZEV rose 4.6% after the company and REV Group subsidiary Collins Bus entered into a strategic partnership to manufacture and deploy zero-emission, all-electric Type A school buses.

