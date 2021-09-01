Stocks

Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for September 1st

AMD, HCKT, CRAI, and MXL made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) growth stocks list on September 1, 2021
Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for September 1st
3 min read
Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, September 1st:

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD: This semiconductor company carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.7% over the last 60 days.

 

Advanced Micro Devices has a PEG ratio of 0.99 compared with 1.23 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

The Hackett Group, Inc. HCKT: This strategic advisory and technology consulting firm carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

 

Hackett Group has a PEG ratio of 1.12, compared with 2.28 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

CRA International, Inc. CRAI: This consulting company carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.1% over the last 60 days.

 

CRA International Price and Consensus

CRA International price-consensus-chart | CRA International Quote

 

CRA International has a PEG ratio of 1.20, compared with 2.28 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

CRA International PEG Ratio (TTM)

CRA International peg-ratio-ttm | CRA International Quote

 

MaxLinear, Inc. MXL: This provider of radiofrequency, high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.4% over the last 60 days.

 

MaxLinear, Inc Price and Consensus

MaxLinear, Inc price-consensus-chart | MaxLinear, Inc Quote

 

MaxLinear has a PEG ratio of 1.10, compared with 3.37 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

MaxLinear, Inc PEG Ratio (TTM)

MaxLinear, Inc peg-ratio-ttm | MaxLinear, Inc Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.


Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days.
 
