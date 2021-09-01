NextGen's (NXGN) Solutions to Boost Care for Homeless Community

September 1, 2021 4 min read

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. NXGN recently announced that a federally qualified health center — Neighborhood Health — is utilizing NextGen Mobile to deliver its street medicine program to Nashville’s homeless community. Presently, Neighborhood Health offers care for above 600 homeless individuals living on the streets of Nashville.



NextGen Mobile is a user-friendly cloud-based platform that brings together most electronic health records (EHRs) that enable providers to simplify clinical documentation and boost collaboration.

In this respect, the mobile app connects to NextGen Enterprise EHR to help doctors with instant access to a patient’s medical records, prescription lists, appointments and detailed care plans from prior providers.



This collaboration is likely to provide a further boost to NextGen’s solutions portfolio.

More on the News

By combining NextGen’s two solutions, Neighborhood Health has made it possible for the vulnerable and underserved to receive proper care. The program has enhanced outcomes for patients suffering from opioid addiction, improved infant mortality statistics for women who were unaware of their pregnancies and maintained EHR for unhoused patients with chronic health conditions.



Management is grateful to provide innovative engagement technologies that aid providers to offer comprehensive care in less traditional spaces and cater to the health needs of the underserved.

Market Prospects

Per a report by Grand View Research, the global EHR market is anticipated to reach $35.1 billion by 2028, witnessing a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period (2016-2028). Hence, this collaboration comes at an opportune moment for NextGen.

Recent Developments

In August, the company announced that NextGen Enterprise with integrated NextGen Behavioral Health Suite has been selected by Liberty Resources as its core EHR and practice management (PM) solution. This collaboration is likely to boost patient outcomes and offer enhanced care delivery models.



In July, NextGen announced that Delaware Valley Community Health has chosen NextGen Population Health to detect and prioritize around 60,000 people for COVID-19 vaccinations in Philadelphia and Montgomery counties since the beginning of the pandemic.



In June, NextGen announced that Indiana-based Bowen Center will be leveraging NextGen Behavioral Health Suite. The platform, which integrates comprehensive physical, behavioral and oral health in one software solution, is being used by the center to improve access to and delivery of whole-person care for the underserved patient pool.

Price Performance

Shares of the Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 11% in the past year against the industry’s decline of 17.3%.

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are Henry Schein, Inc. HSIC, Envista Holdings Corporation NVST and Merit Medical Systems, Inc. MMSI, each currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Henry Schein’s long-term earnings growth rate is estimated at 13.9%.



Envista Holdings’ long-term earnings growth rate is estimated at 27.4%.



Merit Medical’s long-term earnings growth rate is projected at 13.6%.

