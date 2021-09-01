Stocks

5 Medical Services Stocks Countering Industry Headwinds

The Zacks Medical - Services industry is growing on digital healthcare adoption. HQY, PGNY, SGRY, MODV, and AGTI are set to gain the most. However, fa...
5 Medical Services Stocks Countering Industry Headwinds
The COVID-19 crisis has significantly transformed the medical services industry. Since the onset of the pandemic, with digital healthcare treatment becoming indispensable, the industry has been witnessing significant demand for telemedicine-focused online medical and AI-powered technology services. Companies in the remote healthcare space have seen their stocks rally amid the economic volatility. HealthEquity, Inc. HQY, Progyny, Inc. PGNY, Surgery Partners, Inc. SGRY, ModivCare Inc. MODV and Agiliti, Inc. AGTI are a few such stocks. The resurgence of COVID-19 cases has dealt a blow to the manual workforce and healthcare infrastructure as patients are once again deferring their non-essential procedures and hospital stay. Further, COVID-19 has taken a staggering toll on the National Health Expenditure (NHE) plan, resulting in a massive disruption in terms of health care spending, utilization and employment trends.


