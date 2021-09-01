5 Medical Services Stocks Countering Industry Headwinds

September 1, 2021 2 min read

This story originally appeared on Zacks



The COVID-19 crisis has significantly transformed the medical services industry. Since the onset of the pandemic, with digital healthcare treatment becoming indispensable, the industry has been witnessing significant demand for telemedicine-focused online medical and AI-powered technology services. Companies in the remote healthcare space have seen their stocks rally amid the economic volatility. HealthEquity, Inc. HQY, Progyny, Inc. PGNY, Surgery Partners, Inc. SGRY, ModivCare Inc. MODV and Agiliti, Inc. AGTI are a few such stocks. The resurgence of COVID-19 cases has dealt a blow to the manual workforce and healthcare infrastructure as patients are once again deferring their non-essential procedures and hospital stay. Further, COVID-19 has taken a staggering toll on the National Health Expenditure (NHE) plan, resulting in a massive disruption in terms of health care spending, utilization and employment trends.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



HealthEquity, Inc. (HQY): Free Stock Analysis Report



Surgery Partners, Inc. (SGRY): Free Stock Analysis Report



Progyny, Inc. (PGNY): Free Stock Analysis Report



ModivCare Inc. (MODV): Free Stock Analysis Report



Agiliti, Inc. (AGTI): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research