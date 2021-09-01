These Are The Ten Top Stock Holdings Of Bill Miller

September 1, 2021 4 min read

Bill Miller is an American investor and hedge fund manager, and the founder of Miller Value Partners. Prior to Miller Value, he worked for the now-defunct investment management firm Legg Mason, which is known for beating the S&P 500 for 15 straight years. Before Legg Mason, he worked as treasurer of the JE Baker Company, which makes products for the steel and cement industries. He has also served as a military intelligence officer overseas, and received his CFA designation in 1986. Let’s take a look at the ten top stock holdings of Bill Miller.

Ten Top Stock Holdings Of Bill Miller

We have referred to the latest 13F filing (June 30, 2021) to come up with the ten top stock holdings of Bill Miller. Following are the ten top stock holdings of Bill Miller:

Farfetch

Founded in 2007, it is an online luxury fashion retail platform that sells its products throughout the world. Farfetch has the following business segments: In-Store, Digital Platform, and Brand Platform. Miller owns 2,330,938 shares of Farfetch, having a market value of $117,386,000 and accounting for 2.80% of the portfolio. Miller acquired Farfetch in Q4 2019 and has recently reduced his holding in it. Farfetch shares are down more than 11% in the last one month and over 30% YTD.

Diamondback Energy

Founded in 2007, this oil and natural gas company acquires, develops, explores and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. Miller owns 1,276,224 shares of Diamondback Energy, having a market value of $119,824,000 and accounting for 2.85% of the portfolio. Miller acquired Diamondback Energy in Q4 2020 and has recently reduced his holding in it. Diamondback Energy shares are up almost 1% in the last one month and over 55% YTD.

Uber Technologies (CALL)

Founded in 2009, it offers a technology platform for people and things mobility. Uber has the following business segments: Freight, Rides, Eats, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs. Miller owns 2,466,600 Uber (CALL), having a market value of $123,626,000 and accounting for 2.94% of the portfolio. He acquired Uber (CALL) in Q3 2020 and has recently reduced the holding in Uber (CALL). Uber shares are down more than 6% in the last one month and over 23% YTD.

Splunk

Founded in 2003, this company develops and markets software solutions. Splunk offers Splunk enterprise, Splunk cloud and Splunk light. Miller owns 897,758 shares of Splunk, having a market value of $129,798,000 and accounting for 3.09% of the portfolio. He acquired Splunk in Q2 2021 only. Its shares are up more than 8% in the last one month, but are down over 10% YTD.

OneMain Holdings

Founded in 1912, it is a consumer finance company that offers origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans. Miller owns 2,168,425 shares of OneMain Holdings, having a market value of $129,910,000 and accounting for 3.09% of the portfolio. He has owed it since Q4 2015, and has recently reduced holding in OneMain Holdings. Its shares are down more than 5% in the last one month, but are up over 20% YTD.

Alibaba

Founded in 1999, this company specializes in e-commerce, retail, Internet, and technology. Miller owns 581,480 shares of Alibaba having a market value of $131,868,000 and accounting for 3.14% of the portfolio. He has owed this stock since Q2 2017, and has recently increased the holding in Alibaba. Its shares are down more than 16% in the last one month and over 28% YTD.

Amazon

Founded in 1994, this company deals in digital streaming, artificial intelligence, e-commerce, and cloud computing. Miller owns 40,101 shares of Amazon, having a market value of $137,953,000 and accounting for 3.28% of the portfolio. He has owed this stock since Q4 2007, and has recently increased the holding in Amazon. Its shares are up more than 3% in the last one month and over 6% YTD.

ADT

Founded in 2015, this company provides security, automation, and smart home solutions. Miller owns 13,660,452 shares of ADT, having a market value of $147,396,000 and accounting for 3.51% of the portfolio. He has owed this stock since Q2 2018, and has recently increased the holding in ADT. Its shares are down more than 18% in the last one month and over 21% YTD.

DXC Technology

Founded in 2017, this company offers technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. Miller owns 4,552,781 shares of DXC Technology, having a market value of $177,285,000 and accounting for 4.22% of the portfolio. He has owned this stock since Q4 2019, and has recently reduced the holding in DXC Technology. Its shares are down more than 12% in the last one month, but are up over 40% YTD.

Amazon (CALL)

Miller owns 65,200 Amazon (CALL), having a market value of $224,298,000, and accounting for 5.34% of the portfolio. He has owned it since Q1 2021, and has recently increased the holding in Amazon (CALL).