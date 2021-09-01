New Strong Buy Stocks for September 1st

September 1, 2021 3 min read

This story originally appeared on Zacks



Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Best Buy Co., Inc. BBY: This retailer of technology products, services and solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.9% over the last 60 days.

Best Buy Co., Inc. Price and Consensus

CNH Industrial N.V. CNHI: This designer, producer and seller of trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, special vehicles, agricultural and construction equipment has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.8% over the last 60 days.

CNH Industrial N.V. Price and Consensus

RadNet, Inc. RDNT: This provider of outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.3% over the last 60 days.

RadNet, Inc. Price and Consensus

Salem Media Group, Inc. SALM: This multimedia company in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Salem Media Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Toll Brothers, Inc. TOL: This designer, builder, and seller of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.

RadNet, Inc. Price and Consensus

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY): Free Stock Analysis Report



Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL): Free Stock Analysis Report



RadNet, Inc. (RDNT): Free Stock Analysis Report



Salem Media Group, Inc. (SALM): Free Stock Analysis Report



CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research