Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 1st

September 1, 2021 3 min read

This story originally appeared on Zacks



Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 1st:

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. GRIN: This international shipping company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 45.3% over the last 60 days.

Grindrod Shipping’s shares gained 49.1% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 3.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

CRA International, Inc. CRAI: This consulting company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.1% over the last 60 days.

CRA International’s shares gained 9.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Celsius Holdings, Inc. CELH: This company that develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 38.5% over the last 60 days.

Celsius Holdings’ shares gained 18% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Teradata Corporation TDC: This hybrid cloud analytics software provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.3% over the last 60 days.

Teradata Corp’s shares gained 9.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Charles River Associates (CRAI): Free Stock Analysis Report



Teradata Corporation (TDC): Free Stock Analysis Report



Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH): Free Stock Analysis Report



Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research