Wendy's (WEN) Unveils New Big Bacon Cheddar Cheeseburger

September 1, 2021 3 min read

This story originally appeared on Zacks



The Wendy's Company WEN recently announced the launch of the new Big Bacon Cheddar Cheeseburger. This marks the company’s third addition to its "Made to Crave" line-up in 2021.

The new pub-fare style sandwich features first-of-its-kind cheddar bun that comes along with fresh beef topped with the signature Applewood smoked bacon, the custom bacon sauce, crispy onions, American cheese and a cheddar cheese spread.

With respect to the launch, John Li, vice president of Culinary Innovation at Wendy's, stated, "The result is an unexpected, melt-in-your-mouth sandwich with huge craft flavors that deliver on our promise of always being craveable and affordable."

Meanwhile, the company stated that the items can be availed using the Wendy's app for drive-thru and contactless pickup. Also, the items have been made available for ordering through DoorDash, GrubHub, Postmates (POSTM) and Uber Eats.

Focus on Menu Innovation

Launched in 2019, the Made to Crave lineup was developed with an intent to drive innovation and quality offerings without compromising on convenience. Notably, the lineup delivers on the latest culinary trends through bold flavor innovations with respect to the usage of proteins, fresh ingredients, one-of-a-kind toppings and buns.

During second-quarter 2021, the company made notable progress with its Made to Crave platform. Wendy’s launched the Bourbon Bacon Cheeseburger, backed by solid results. It also launched Spicy Black Bean Burger on Jun 24, 2021. Going forward, the company stated additional products in its pipeline, with launch expected by August end.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

So far this year, shares of shares of Wendy's have gained 5% compared with the industry’s 14.5% growth.

Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

Wendy’s currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Some other top-ranked stocks in the same space include Papa John's International, Inc. PZZA, Darden Restaurants, Inc. DRI and Jack in the Box Inc. JACK, each currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2.



Papa John's 2021 earnings are expected to increase 122.9%.



Darden has a three-five-year earnings per share growth rate of 10%.



Jack in the Box has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 26.4%, on average.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Jack In The Box Inc. (JACK): Free Stock Analysis Report



Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI): Free Stock Analysis Report



The Wendys Company (WEN): Free Stock Analysis Report



Papa Johns International, Inc. (PZZA): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.