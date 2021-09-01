Stocks

Wendy's (WEN) Unveils New Big Bacon Cheddar Cheeseburger

Wendy's (WEN) boosts its Made to Crave lineup with the addition of the Big Bacon Cheddar Cheeseburger.
Next Article
Wendy's (WEN) Unveils New Big Bacon Cheddar Cheeseburger
Image credit: - Zacks

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
3 min read
This story originally appeared on Zacks

The Wendy's Company WEN recently announced the launch of the new Big Bacon Cheddar Cheeseburger. This marks the company’s third addition to its "Made to Crave" line-up in 2021.

The new pub-fare style sandwich features first-of-its-kind cheddar bun that comes along with fresh beef topped with the signature Applewood smoked bacon, the custom bacon sauce, crispy onions, American cheese and a cheddar cheese spread.

With respect to the launch, John Li, vice president of Culinary Innovation at Wendy's, stated, "The result is an unexpected, melt-in-your-mouth sandwich with huge craft flavors that deliver on our promise of always being craveable and affordable."

Meanwhile, the company stated that the items can be availed using the Wendy's app for drive-thru and contactless pickup. Also, the items have been made available for ordering through DoorDash, GrubHub, Postmates (POSTM) and Uber Eats.

Focus on Menu Innovation

Launched in 2019, the Made to Crave lineup was developed with an intent to drive innovation and quality offerings without compromising on convenience. Notably, the lineup delivers on the latest culinary trends through bold flavor innovations with respect to the usage of proteins, fresh ingredients, one-of-a-kind toppings and buns.

During second-quarter 2021, the company made notable progress with its Made to Crave platform. Wendy’s launched the Bourbon Bacon Cheeseburger, backed by solid results. It also launched Spicy Black Bean Burger on Jun 24, 2021. Going forward, the company stated additional products in its pipeline, with launch expected by August end.

Zacks Investment Research
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

So far this year, shares of shares of Wendy's have gained 5% compared with the industry’s 14.5% growth.

Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

Wendy’s currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Some other top-ranked stocks in the same space include Papa John's International, Inc. PZZA, Darden Restaurants, Inc. DRI and Jack in the Box Inc. JACK, each currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2.

Papa John's 2021 earnings are expected to increase 122.9%.

Darden has a three-five-year earnings per share growth rate of 10%.

Jack in the Box has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 26.4%, on average.


Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Download FREE: How to Profit from Trillions on Spending for Infrastructure >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
 
Jack In The Box Inc. (JACK): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
The Wendys Company (WEN): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
Papa Johns International, Inc. (PZZA): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered if an employee gets injured at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Get Insured
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage that occur at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get Insured
Related Books
The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Stocks

Best Stocks To Invest In Right Now? 5 Leisure Stocks In Focus

Stocks

Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks To Buy Now? 4 To Watch

Stocks

3 Upgraded Stocks to Buy With the Market Approaching New Highs