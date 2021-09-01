Microsoft's (MSFT) Windows 11 Coming Next Month: Key Takeaways

September 1, 2021 4 min read

This story originally appeared on Zacks



Microsoft MSFT will roll out the latest version of its operating system — Windows 11 — beginning from Oct 5, 2021.

Windows 11 will be available as a free upgrade for eligible Windows 10 PCs, noted Microsoft. Microsoft also provided a list of Windows 10 PCs that consumers can buy now, which can be upgraded to Windows 11 in the future. The list includes names like Acer Swift 5 (SF514-55), Dell XPS 13, HP Spectre x360, Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro series and Samsung’s Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book Pro 360 along with Microsoft’s Surface Pro 7.

Also, PCs/laptops with pre-loaded Windows 11 operating system will be available for buying from Oct 5.

Microsoft will carry out the free upgrades to Windows 11 in a “phased and measured approach” with new eligible devices being upgraded first. Users of Windows 10 PCs, which are eligible for upgrade, will be notified by Microsoft. The company expects to offer the free upgrades to all eligible devices by mid-2022.

After the new eligible devices, the company plans to gradually upgrade all “in-market devices” sorted by using intelligence models by factoring in aspects (like age of device, hardware eligibility, reliability metrics) that influence the upgrade experience, added the software giant.

In Jun 2021, Microsoft first introduced Windows 11. The company’s last update to the operating system was made in July 2015 with the launch of Windows 10.

What’s New in Windows 11?

The new operating system features a Start Button at the center. It is powered by cloud and Microsoft 365 to help the users access recent files irrespective of the device/platform (running on Android as well as iOS) utilized earlier for access, noted Microsoft.

Addition of new features like Desktops, Snap Layouts and Snap Groups to Windows 11 will make multitasking easier for the users.

Microsoft overhauled its Microsoft Store for Windows 11. The refurbished store makes it simpler for users to find apps, movies, shows and games through curated stories and collections. Going ahead, Microsoft Store will feature Android apps to be available for download on Windows through Amazon’s AMZN Appstore.

Microsoft introduced an integrated Chat feature of its Teams App in Windows 11 taskbar. The feature will facilitate users to directly communicate (chat, voice and video call) with any of their contacts across operating system platforms like Windows, Alphabet’s GOOGL Android and Apple’s AAPL iOS.

Microsoft has an in-built Xbox app with Windows 11 that facilitates effortless access to the company’s Xbox Game Pass for PC and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription services. Game Pass for PC allows users to play 100 PC titles for a low fee of $9.99. Windows 11 boasts technology like DirectStorage, DirectX12 Ultimate and Auto HDR that boosts the system hardware performance to provide enhanced gaming experience.

Microsoft’s Dominant Position in OS Domain

Microsoft holds a leading position in the PC market, with its operating systems being used in majority PCs worldwide.

Consecutive editions of Windows operating system have contributed to strong revenue and cash flow generation for the tech giant. The company has a large Microsoft 365 installed user base. Microsoft’s Windows 10 monthly active devices stand around 1.3 billion.

Recently, the company introduced Windows 365 computing service that puts the Windows operating system on the cloud. Cloud-based Windows 365 offers flexibility to enterprises to enable scattered workforce to carry on with work securely from anywhere and on any devices.

At present, Microsoft carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN): Free Stock Analysis Report



Apple Inc. (AAPL): Free Stock Analysis Report



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT): Free Stock Analysis Report



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research